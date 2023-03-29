Adidas backtracks on decision to block ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo

adidas decided to backtrack on the idea of ​​blocking the logo of the social movement “Black Lives Matter”, due to the use of the three stripes below the name. The German company had presented the motion before the North American authorities this Monday, where they argued that the use of the bands could be confused with the famous registered trademark that they pose on their creations.

The problem was in the three yellow stripes in the background.

According to a spokesperson for the clothing company “adidas is going to remove its opposition to the legal use of the logo by the Global Foundation of ‘Black Lives Matter’ as soon as possible”, but without indicating the reason for which they made the abrupt change. According to information shared by Reuters, Some people in the upper echelons of the company feared that this measure would be seen as an opposition to the anti-racist mission of this North American organization.or founded in 2012, but which became popular in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

The situation began in November 2020 when the foundation decided to register its logo, which consists of the words stacked on three yellow stripes, with the aim of being able to sell products such as clothing, publications, bags, mugs and more, and thus be able to bank financially. the project. Finally, this Monday, adidas decided to put a motion to stop this situation, because the use of the bands was something of its own and that, since its application in 1952, it gained “international fame and much public recognition.”

In January the company lost a lawsuit against luxury designer Thom Browne.

In the blockade request, which has already been lifted, Germans indicated that consumers will “most likely” assume that Black Lives Matter products “come from the same source or are affiliated with, connected to, associated with, or sponsored in some way by adidas”. In January a New York court ruled against the company in a similar case involving designer Thom Browne, who also wore stripes in this style.

trouble on the horizon

This is not the only problem that the Germans have on the horizon, since different market analyzes indicated that they could lose 1.2 billion dollars this year. due to the indecision they have in selling Yeezy brand products, in collaboration with rapper Kanye West.

The rapper was heavily criticized for his allusions to Hitler and his anti-Semitic sayings.

adidas The collaboration had ended after the artist began to appear on different podcasts to make said anti-Semites. This situation left them with a large amount of stock, which if not sold could present losses of 500 million dollars, just in production costs.