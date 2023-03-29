The enemy at home: he hit his wife and shot himself on the roof

In light of an official report, a man put into practice everything that should not be done in a relationship, regardless of whether there is -or not- coexistence.

Always according to the spokespersons consulted by this newspaper, in some way he seemed to be aware of the problem of gender violence, since he covered all the boxes on abusive behavior. Among them, they mentioned that “he asked the woman in a rude way to make him dinner, he wanted to take out her cell phone to check it, he hit her on the head with the butt of a carbine and even fired a shot into the ceiling of a room “.

The brutal episode took place in the early hours of yesterday in a house located on Avenida 44 between 20 and 21, which would be the victim’s residence, although, based on what happened, the attacker, with whom he has two children, would have the access.

It was learned that the 70-year-old defendant would not have a registered criminal record and no legal authorization to carry a firearm, like the one seized from the home, according to what emerges from the ANMAC database. .

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old victim suffered a head injury, although it was not necessary to be referred to a care center.

The police report mentioned that this injury, at the level of the right temple, was the result of the recoil, although the woman, when she went to the fourth police station to report the incident, said that she had fallen in the struggle.

The truth was that a cut was found, albeit superficial and without major consequences.

Regarding the accusation, proceedings were carried out in the section for “aggravated injuries and threats in the context of gender violence.”

However, after analyzing the event, the intervention prosecutor’s office opted to modify that classification, which changed it to “threats aggravated by the use of a weapon in a real contest with possession of a firearm for civilian use without the proper legal authorization for it, foreseen and contemplated by art. 55, 149 bis and 189 bis (2) first paragraph of the Penal Code”.

The case, according to its characteristics, was submitted to the flagrante delicto procedure, whereby the investigator “should order the immediate identification of the accused and request the certification of his background, environmental information and comply with the skills that are necessary to complete the investigation, all of it, within a term of no more than twenty days from the apprehension, which may be extended for another twenty days by well-founded resolution.”

Meanwhile, the defendant, who refused to testify at the investigation hearing on the advice of his lawyer from the Official Defense Unit, was released, although with measures to comply. For example, do not go near the property where the events occurred and stay in another that he identified in Los Hornos, which will be the employee to cover any legal purpose, such as summonses or notifications that should be sent to him.

Based on what the sources indicated, it was an insurance measure for the physical integrity of the victim, who will also have police custody for at least seven days.

When explaining what happened, the woman said that the day before, she had a discussion with the defendant, who left the house and returned hours later, already at dawn yesterday, to have dinner.

Continuing with her presentation at the police headquarters, the complainant mentioned that she was in the room at that time, where the man entered and, violently, asked her to hand over her cell phone, with the clear intention of knowing who she was with. communicated, although she refused to give it to him.

For this reason, he turned around, left the room and returned in seconds, with a rifle in his hands, which he displayed in an intimidating way.

Frightened, the woman got out of bed and began to struggle to get it off, which she finally succeeded in, although before that there was an explosion, which miraculously had no consequences, other than a hole in the ceiling.

Immediately afterwards, in the midst of a nervous breakdown, the woman asked for a taxi and went to the police station to report the episode.

Thus, a security delegation showed up at the 44th street farm, where they proceeded to apprehend the attacker and seize the rifle.

The accused has already been released, but must comply with measures / EL DIA