Joana Sanz, criticized for an off-color message with a possible reference to Alves’ victim

Since the events that occurred during the night of December 30 to 31, 2022 at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona came to light, much of the media focus has sought their reaction. And it was found. Then again. And, again, after. The truth is Joana Sanz It has not stopped being in the news since Dani Alves committed the sexual assault due to the number of messages he has issued, a cocktail of love, resilience, sadness and nostalgia. Some controversial, others not. The latest earthquake on social networks has crossed, for many, a red line.

It was through Threads, Instagram’s new social network. And without half measures: Right now I would love to have them pull my hair and pin me against the wall. Renew energy. The double meaning has come to the attention of many, especially after the trial of her husband, who is still her husband, was held a month ago and the sentence was issued a little over a week ago, sentencing him to four and a half years in prison.

He quid the point is that That same sexual action that she wants is practically similar to the one that Alves’ victim declared in court that she had suffered from the Brazilian.. There is no extinguisher for fires in networks. Is Joana Sanz guilty that her husband raped someone? No. Is she guilty of being a disgusting pig who makes fun of the words of a person who was raped by, in addition, her husband? Without a doubt, one user summarizes the generalized thought.

The indignation of Emma Garca

The reactions have not remained in a comment box. They have also jumped onto television. During the issue of Fiesta, Emma García has exploded upon learning of the existence of this publication by the Canarian model; The anger has been greater when journalist Silvia Lamo remembers that This is in the sentence and included in the victim’s statement.

There is no where to get this message. We are talking about the fact that it is a week after (the sentencing), that she is Dani Alves’s wife and that she has used words very similar to those used by the victim in her statement.argued the presenter of the format, who stressed that the seriousness of the matter lay in the intrinsic relationship between her words and the sexual assault: It’s not that you want to spin, it’s that you inevitably end up threading one thing with another and it seems to me, at the very least, inopportune.

The members of the audience have complemented the words of the host of the program, adding indignation to the atmosphere that was breathed on the set. Inopportune is the mildest thing that can be said. Nobody believed that Joana was using such inappropriate phrases. It seems to me that she is irrelevant, that she is not appropriate and that she does a very disservice to all the victims., Omar Surez clarified, to which Lamo added that, although it seems like a false message, it is real because his account is verified. This tornado cleared Emma García’s vision, which she sentenced with reality: We are no longer talking about a suspect, but rather we are talking about rape.