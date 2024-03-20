Johnny Depp denies being verbally violent with Lola Glaudini

MIAMI.- After the actress Lola Glaudini said in the podcast Powerful Truth Angels what Johnny Depp engaged in violent behavior during the filming of a scene in the 2001 film Blow, The interpreter came to his defense to deny the new accusations against him.

Through his representative, Depp rejected Glaudini’s allegations about the alleged episode in which he was accused of being verbally violent. “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with the cast and crew, and this story differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Likewise, the statement indicates that Sam Sarkar, sound technician for the film, declared in favor of the interpreter and does not remember any aggression in the set

The accusation

The artist’s comments came to light in January of this year and quickly went viral on social networks.

Glaudini claimed that he jumped on her after Ted Demme, the film’s director, asked him to laugh at one of his lines.

According to the actress, Depp felt offended and thought that she was making fun of him and interrupted him, and considered that the man did not realize that the woman was following instructions.

However, after a pause, Depp allegedly approached her and attacked her.

“Johnny Depp, when they say ‘cut’, he comes up to me, he comes up to me, he puts his finger in my face – I’m in a bikini on the floor – he comes up to me and says: ‘Who the hell do you think you are? Who “What do you think you are? Shut the fuck up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to say my fucking lines, and you’re fucking with me,” he recalled.

Lola added that the insults escalated: “Damn idiot. Who the hell do you think…? Now it’s not so funny anymore? Now can you shut up? Now can you shut the hell up? Now it’s not funny? With how quiet she is That’s how you are, that’s how you stay.'”

After the uncomfortable moment, the actress tried to hold back her tears and stressed that Depp did not offer her an apology.