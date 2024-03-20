Actress Sydney Sweeney reflects on participation in Madame Web

MIAMI.- For the actress Sydney Sweeney her participation in the film Marvel Madame Web It does not mean a failure in your career. On the contrary, the interpreter considers that having been part of that project allowed her to relate and establish work connections with Sony Pictures.

In an interview she gave to GQ, Sweeney, 26, addressed the controversial rejection that film gener, but contrary to what many thought, the actress maintains a positive perspective.

“For me, that movie was a building block. It’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. However, Madame Web It would have no relationship with those who make the decisions there,” he explained.

Sweeney, who gained greater recognition for playing Cassie Howard in Euphoria and who currently owns a production company called Fifty-Fifty Films, asserted that thanks to Madame Web He was able to access spaces that he did not have before. “Thanks to that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I could get Barbarella”.

In that sense, he also pointed out that when you are an actor it is impossible to control the result of a film at the box office.

“They just hired me as an actress, and I’m happy to bring to life a character that excites my little cousins. In a movie like that I can’t control any outcome, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign accepting whatever may happen and enjoy the ride.” “, he emphasized.

Dakota Johnson’s face

Unlike Sydney, Dakota Johnson was emphatic in saying that she will not be part of a superhero project again.

“It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. I’ll probably never do something like that again, because I have no meaning in that world. And I know that now,” he told Bustle .

However, Johnson claimed that part of his demotivation is having agreed to be part of a project that later became something he did not recognize. “Sometimes in this industry, you sign up for something and it’s one thing and then while you’re doing it, it becomes something completely different, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ But it was a real learning experience…”

The 34-year-old actress, who rose to fame by playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey, assured that being part of a production that fails leaves an uncomfortable feeling. “Of course, it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s in pieces, but I can’t say I don’t understand it.”