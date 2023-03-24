Johnny Hallyday is dead

Sylvie Vartan: the tribute to Johnny

A few days before the first anniversary of Johnny Hallyday's death, Sylvie Vartan released "Avec toi", the new album in which she covers the rocker's greatest hits. A way to celebrate the artist and the 15 years of passion they shared. "Artistically it was inconceivable not to pay homage to him", she confides, interviewed by Ruth Elkrief for BFMTV.