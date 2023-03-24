Michael Schulte: The days of party nights are over

tz stars

Michael Schulte’s new single is a dance song. © Carmen Jaspersen/dpa

Married, two children – life takes on a completely different rhythm, a completely different focus.

Berlin – Pop singer Michael Schulte (32) has the time of nights celebrated. “I actually grew out of it. It’s probably the same for many people in their mid-thirties that you don’t go to clubs that much anymore. If you have two children and you’re taken, you don’t do it that often anymore,” said the musician from northern Germany of the German Press Agency.

The musician, who took fourth place at the ESC in 2018 with “You Let Me Walk Alone”, makes party exceptions – like a year ago with his colleague Max Giesinger. “It was the first time since Corona that this was possible again. And before our skiing holiday we stopped in Zurich and danced our heads off.”

Schulte released his single “Waterfall” with Dutch producer R3hab on Friday. The danceable dance song is a harbinger of the upcoming album, which is due to be released in autumn. dpa