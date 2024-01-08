Little Nicols scolds a young man on New Year’s Eve: On top of black, faggot

If we thought that that blue-eyed young man nicknamed Little Nicholaswho had even sneaked into a hand kiss with King Felipe VI on the day of his coronation as Spanish monarch almost ten years ago, was calm and far from the focus of the controversy, we were wrong.

And Francisco Nicols Gmez Iglesias would have messed up again, this time during a regular party on New Year’s Eveaccording to paparazzi Sergio Pérez yesterday during his participation in the program Fiesta from Telecinco.

The fact that pretend to be an outstanding CNI agentalso condemned for having falsified a DNI so that a friend could take the selectivity exam which gives access to the university, according to the photojournalist, would have rebuked another young man at the party, to whom he said bluntly: On top of black, faggot. Toda una declaracin de ideologa.

The altercation

According to Sergio Pérez’s information, little Nicolás was the one who approached the other boy to insult him during the private party. It happened on a farm in Somosaguas. He called him black and a faggot. I got up and told him to respect him. At that moment, he lowered his voicesaid Aitor, the collaborator’s informant, who went live to give more information about the altercation.

This same witness explained that The boy who received the insults reacted badly and felt very offended., but did not confirm whether, as rumored, a police patrol had arrived. I picked up at that moment and left, zanj.