Dani Alves’ mother could be tried for a crime of revealing secrets

Luca Alves could have gotten into trouble with the law, like his son Daniwho has been in provisional prison in Brians 2 prison since January 20 after a woman accused him in a complaint to the Mossos d’Esquadra of having sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on January 30. December 2022, when she was 23 years old.

Well, just one year after the events reported by the young woman, her mother, from Brazil, launched a campaign for his innocence, who is already waiting for the trial of the case to begin. will sit him in the dock of the Barcelona Court on February 5.

As part of his strategy to help his son, Luca Alves published on his Instagram account and video edited with music and comments where you can see the young woman enjoying and celebrating with her friends and family. Some images that would have been extracted from the woman’s social networks, which remain open, and which They could even date back to when she was a minor.. And with which they want to call into question the psychological damage that the woman claims to have after the alleged rape. A pressure tactic that was also seen in other processes as high-profile as that of La Manada.

Breaks the law

This movement by the soccer player’s mother, with whom The order given by the investigating judge in the case has been ignored, who prohibited the dissemination of any data that could bring to light the identity of the young woman., a guideline also contemplated in the Victim’s Statute, has already had its first consequences. Ester García, the alleged victim’s lawyer, filed a complaint considering that the video revealed her identity and personal information, a flagrant crime. AND The Provincial Prosecutor of Barcelona is already investigating the events and taking measures to try to prevent dissemination.

Furthermore, The Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked the court to try Dani Alves that the alleged victim declare with protective measures so that his identification is not possible. A measure that, if accepted, would allow the young woman testify during the hearing separated from those present in the room by a screen or even from another room outside the hearing room and with means to distort her voice and thus avoid double victimization during the process.

Legal consequences: possible prison

But what happens to the player’s mother after spreading the images? Well, according to the portal Vozppuli, Luca Alves could face a crime of revealing secrets and a crime against the moral integrity of the victimsomething that has already happened on other occasions in cases of this type to try to discredit the victim.

However, the fact that Alves’ mother lives in Brazil makes it difficult for her to be tried and sentenced in Spain, because, as this digital shows, the The law provides that the facts must be prosecuted in the country where the criminal act was committed.. Thus, the authorities must first find out the IP from which the images were published, whether they were taken from their social networks from Brazil or were sent from Spain by any party interested in the process.

If we can judge it, it must be specified that the crime of revealing secrets It consists of different behaviors through which facts about another person are discovered that they intend to remain private. It is a crime that is punishable by prison sentences of one to four years and a fine of twelve to twenty-four months..

For its part, The crime against the moral integrity of the victim consists of an attack against personal dignity, through hostile, humiliating, or degrading acts.. This is regulated in article 173.1 of the Penal Code and is punishable by imprisonment from six months to two years.