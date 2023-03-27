Joker 2: First pictures of Lady Gaga in Harley Quinn costume

The term “Folie à Deux” is primarily used in psychiatry and psychology – that’s why many fans assume that the next film will take place in Arkham Asylum. There are no details on this yet, but presumably the film will stay true to the story from the comics: The Joker and Harley Quinn met in the mental institution and fell in love.

Anyway, what is known: The sequel will be a musical. There is also a reference to the ballet term “Pas de deux”, the “step for two”. So Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will also dance and sing in the film. While Phoenix isn’t a professional singer like Gaga, he did portray country music artist Johnny Cash in the movie ‘Walk the Line’ and sang his songs himself.

As has also since been leaked, the sequel has a budget three times that of Joker ($150 million total) — in part because of some “complicated musical scenes.”

In case Batman fans are wondering: Similar to the first film, there will most likely be no connection to the upcoming Batman films (e.g. “The Batman 2”).