Joker 2: First pictures of Lady Gaga in Harley Quinn costume

Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the 2019 DC film Joker. Lady Gaga will take on a role. You can find out who else is there besides her and Joaquin Phoenix, when the second part will be released in cinemas and more information about the sequel here.
For a long time it was not clear whether “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix would get a sequel. Although the main character is known from the “Batman” comics, the 2019 film has little to do with Batman: instead it tells the backstory of the Joker. And that’s what director Todd Phillips wanted to tell in this single strip.
While this isn’t your typical superhero movie, it grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Joaquin Phoenix also won an Oscar for best actor for this role. As a result of the huge success, the director changed his mind and announced that there will also be a “Joker 2”.
Theatrical release of “Joker: Folie à Deux”
The sequel to “Joker” will be “Joker: Folie a Deux” be called. A particularly fitting title: the term comes from French and means something like “madness for two”. In addition to the number two in the title, the name also indicates that the Joker will no longer be the sole main character.
His partner will be none other than Lady Gaga, who will play the role of Harley Quinn will take over. The singer was also the one who announced the date for the theatrical release of “Joker 2”: The film will start in the USA on October 4, 2024. Since the new films always start on Thursdays in Germany, it should German start date October 3, 2024 be.
Joker, Harley Quinn & more – the cast of the film
As expected, will Joaquin Phoenix slip back into the role of the Joker/Arthur Fleck. plays at his side Lady Gaga the role of Harley Quinn.
Zazie Beetz, who played Fleck’s neighbor Sophie Dumond in the first part, will also appear in the second part. The producers have also named other actors involved in the project – without mentioning which roles they will play: Brendan Gleeson (possible Oscar nominee for his role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’), Catherine Keener (‘Being John Malkovich”), George Carroll (“Gone Baby Gone”), Jacob Lofland (“Maze Runner” films) and Harry Lawtey (“Marcella”).
Joker 2: First pictures of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn
In March 2023, the first pictures from the set appeared, in which Lady Gaga can be seen in her Harley Quinn costume. The photos were taken in Manhattan (New York, USA) when some scenes for the new film were being shot in front of City Hall.
The plot of “Joker: Folie à Deux”
The term “Folie à Deux” is primarily used in psychiatry and psychology – that’s why many fans assume that the next film will take place in Arkham Asylum. There are no details on this yet, but presumably the film will stay true to the story from the comics: The Joker and Harley Quinn met in the mental institution and fell in love.
Anyway, what is known: The sequel will be a musical. There is also a reference to the ballet term “Pas de deux”, the “step for two”. So Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will also dance and sing in the film. While Phoenix isn’t a professional singer like Gaga, he did portray country music artist Johnny Cash in the movie ‘Walk the Line’ and sang his songs himself.
As has also since been leaked, the sequel has a budget three times that of Joker ($150 million total) — in part because of some “complicated musical scenes.”
In case Batman fans are wondering: Similar to the first film, there will most likely be no connection to the upcoming Batman films (e.g. “The Batman 2”).
Is there a trailer?
Since the shooting of “Joker 2” is still ongoing, there is no trailer for the new film so far (as of March 2023). As soon as he is there, you will find him at TVSPIELFILM.de.