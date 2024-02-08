Jorge Gonzlez charges against the Benidorm Fest jury: He left me out of the fight

Almost a week after Nebulossa managed to win the Benidorm Fest and the pass to the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Zorra, Critical voices still resonate with the decision of a jury that, neither in the semifinals nor in the final, evaluated Jorge González positively. The proposal from Villarejo de Salvans, Caliente, was one of the most supported by the public and garnered a lot of expectation.

In a newspaper interview 20 minutesGonzlez regretted the decision of a professional jury that only awarded him 42 points in the semifinal and 49 in the grand final. The truth is I do not understand. Especially because Beatriz Luengo said that the whole was going to be evaluated and that was not the case. I did not feel fully valued because we must take into account that, with the sum of the democratic vote and from televoting, we obtained almost 90% of the total. A score that didn’t matter because the jury left me out of combat.

As the days go by, the feeling that remains is sadness and anger. The jury did not let us continue playing in the final. But I’m also happy because after all this has been very positive. I even received an offer to participate in Americas Got Talent and we have dates in Europe to perform.

Your opinion about Zorra

A video circulated on social networks of all the Benidorm Fest contestants singing the festival’s winning song. A sequence in which Jorge Gonzlez was missing and for which he was highly criticized on social networks, although Only words of praise come out of his mouth for his fellow editors.

I think it’s a hit, very catchy and super necessary for women’s rights. And, furthermore, this year the The message of the song has transcended so much that I think the result at Eurovision is the least important for everyone. So hey, the equation is perfecthe has opined.