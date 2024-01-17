Jorge Javier Vzquez faces RTVE behind the veto of Beln Esteban

The failed signing of Beln Esteban as a jury for the La 1 program Dance as You Can continues to cause people to talk. José Pablo López, content director of Spanish Television, had closed the incorporation of the town’s princess to one of the big bets of the season within the public chain. However, Elena Sánchez, interim president of the corporation, quickly pulled down this contract.

Elena Sánchez has vetoed the signing that was already closed for her number two after several weeks of negotiations (…) The operation was personally aborted by the head of the public channel, published a few days ago the Informalia portal. The president considers the hiring of Belén Esteban inconvenient and inopportune. He does not want to risk new criticism, he does not want to risk his position or his prestige.they add from the aforementioned medium.

A gesture that has set social networks on fire where the faithful defenders of Paracuellos have not hesitated to show their discontent with the decision of the interim president of RTVE. Like Jorge Javier Vzquez. The Mediaset presenter publishes this Wednesday a forceful post on his blog Readings magazine in which he does not hold back when it comes to talking about this issue and praise the figure of the former co-host of Slvame.

RTVE’s prejudices

People talk about the rescue of the state channel as something derogatory when if you make an entertainment program the most logical thing is to go to the Slvame fishing ground: they are safe values. But of course, how are we going to pay people like Belén with our taxes?Jorge Javier Vzquez begins by writing, calling the argument given by RTVE so idiotic that it falls under its own weight.

The one from Badalona assures that the veto towards Beln Esteban is nothing more than prejudice: I understand that people would throw their hands up if she were signed to replace Franganillo, But I find it very appropriate that Belén is in a dance competition. It is worth remembering that television rose in 2010 with the victory of Ms que baile against the singer Edurne.

Likewise, Jorge Javier Vzquez states that he would like to see the collaborator on MasterChef, and not as a contestant, but as part of the jury. I want Beln on the La 1 dance program, on Masters of Couture and on MasterChef I want her as a judge. The thing is that if we become purists, there will also be many chefs who say: It’s enough that they always charge the same amount. No to lifetime salaries. Although if it were up to me, to the purists that they are giving, he expresses.

Clear up the rumors

The communicator takes advantage of his publication in the magazine Lecturas to clarify the rumors about an alleged signing for the public network. Who knows what they could do if RTVE signed me, says. Jorge Javier Vzquez clarifies that no one has contacted him to work on La 1 despite what was published in recent days.

It was assured that I agreed to present Pedro Sánchez’s book in exchange for signing for the Spanish company. Well, it is already being seen that it is not. When the time came I think I would sign up just to hear the lament of the doomsayers. Even if it was to play the weather boy and be able to announce with my half-closed eyes variable cloudiness in the hearts of those in love, she concludes.

