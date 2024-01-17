Violeta, from Operacin Triunfo 2023, talks about her relationship with Salma: The issue looks different from the outside

Violeta Hdar became the sixth expelled from this edition of Operacin Triunfo last Monday. A very difficult nomination for her since She had to face her best friend in the contest, Chiara. Upon leaving the Academy, the Informativos Telecinco journalist, who entered the Amazon Prime Video talent pool as one of the big favorites, gives an interview to Vertele where she takes stock of her experience and responds to the rumors of a romance with Salma.

The young woman is very grateful to Getmusic for having counted on her to this contest that has given him the opportunity to display all his talent on stage. For many people who dream of being an artist and singer, being in a program like Operacin Triunfo, which is not only the exposure it gives you, it allows you to learn from the hands of great professionals. It’s a luxury, he begins by saying.

The two nominations he had behind him allowed him to demonstrate What things do I value in terms of my artistic proposal, which is sensitivity, and the type of music I like?. “I am very happy with having expressed myself as I am and I hope people have been able to get to know me and like how I understand myself as an artist,” she also points out.

About the jury

The former contestant explains that The Academy makes them live in a real bubble so the jury’s evaluations are the only feedback they receive: It’s their role. We, who know nothing about how what we do is being seen outside, is the only way we have to continue evolving as artists.

The evaluations are part of the contest, and although it is true that I have personally felt insecureI gave a lot of importance to what the jury told me and tried to put it into practice and improve the following week, he adds in Vertele.

Romance with Salma?

Violeta and Salma starred in one of the first folders of the edition, driving fans crazy. That is why the young woman could not avoid the question of What is her true relationship with her contest partner.

I adore her. For me it has been one of my fundamental pillars, it is part of the Powerpuff Girls. I always say it: without them, my contest would have been super different, she says. I guess the issue of how it looks from the outside is different from how we experience it inside, but I think it’s a bit inevitable.he concludes.

