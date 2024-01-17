Shannen Doherty is already planning her funeral: There are people I don’t want there

Shannen Doherty has always faced her illness very naturally and far from any type of taboo. The actress learned last November that her stage four breast cancer had worsened to the bones. I don’t want to die, she expressed in her podcast Lets be clear with Shannen Doherty. I’m not done with this thing of living, nor with the fact of loving. I have not finished creating (…) I am simply not finished, she added.

In a new installment of her project on iHeartRadio, the Sensation of Living and Charmed actress opens up on the channel to have a very sincere chat with her best friend Chris Cortazzo in which they rHe reflects on death and explains what he wants his funeral to be like when he dies.

I have those moments where I feel everything and wish for something different. The most important thing is that I don’t want to die too soon because I still have a lot to achieve. And that weighs heavily on me because I think that I have not raised enough money to fight cancer, he begins by expressing. Likewise, she reveals that shortly before undergoing her last brain surgery, she reviewed his will and named Cortazzo as executor of his trust.

Regarding his funeral, Shannen Doherty is clear: There are a lot of people who I think would show up, but I don’t want them to be there. The reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best, like they don’t really like me. I abhor falsehood. They have their reasons and it may be good for them, but they don’t really like me enough to show up there, he continues to reflect.

A list of attendees

They will do it because it is politically correct and they do not want to look bad. And that’s why I want to take that pressure off of them. “I want my funeral to be like a celebration of love,” she insists. The interpreter rejects death as a harsh trance: I don’t want people to cry or privately say: Thank God, that bitch is already dead.

For this reason, Shannen Doherty You have made a list of the people you want to be present that day. The list of attendees is given to you by my friend and it is shorter and better. “I can’t give you a list of who I don’t want because it’s too long,” he jokes.

