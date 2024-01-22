Josh Radnor, Ted in How I Met Your Mother, gets married: the story with his partner

The single woman in New York as the driving force of a romantic comedy began to take shape at the end of the eighties, but the sitcoms The 90s and 2000s ended up bursting this cinematic element to turn it into a way of life. If there was a series that carried it as its flag, it was How I met your mother. Ted Mosby decides to tell his children, around 2030, how the first meeting between his mother took place. and him, giving rise to the plot of the series -conceived in itself as an eternal flashback-, which is based on his memories since 2005: his two best friends get married and he He sets out to find the love of his lifewhose identity is the best kept secret of the series.

An ironic piece of news has brought half a smile to those who followed the series during its almost ten years of broadcast. Josh Radnorthe actor who plays the legendary confirmed bachelor, has married his partner, Jordana Jacobs. The link took place on January 6 outdoors and with a snapshot worthy of those nineties films and the series itself in which he starred: under a snow storm in New York.

This is what the 49-year-old interpreter has said through Instagram, where he has published some photographs of the noted day. I got married! Two weeks ago. In a light snow storm. It was an incredible snowy weekend full of happiness. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to be with us. But especially to Jordana. I can’t believe my great luck to be able to call this extraordinary woman my wife.has left in writing.

In total they were 164 guests who attended the wedding between the actor and the 36-year-old clinical psychologist. For now It is unknown if his co-stars also attended. How I met your mother; What is known is the cold that everyone had to endure, sheltered by the emotion of the moment, since, as has been collected The New York Times, That day the thermometer read -5C.

Guys, I’m going to tell you an incredible story.

The couple, for their part, was warmed by the beautiful nerves that come with joining the love of your life. Their story began in February 2022. Both participated, according to the aforementioned newspaper and along with 30 other people, in a meditation retreat in upstate New York. There they consumed some psychedelic mushrooms and, upon looking at each other, they knew they were made for each other. Shortly after, he moved to Brooklyn from Los Angeles to be close to her. And after another retreat, this time in Joshua Tree, California, they said I do.

Radnor couldn’t help it and, during the wedding, he cried while reciting his vows. I look into the infinity of your green eyes and I know that the fact that I haven’t gotten married until now is not because there was something broken inside me. The truth is that I hadn’t gotten married until now because I was waiting for you, I confessed. In the comments box of the publication, an entire generation smiles with pride. Guys, I’m going to tell you an incredible story.says one, to which another responds: This marriage is going to be legendary… Wait a little longer… Dario.

