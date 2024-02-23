Jota Peleteiro, after converting to Islam: I feel happy and powerful

Jota Peleteiro is already Muslim. At 32 years old, the former soccer player from A Pobra do Caramial (A Corua) has decided to convert to Islam after being amazed by the culture and traditions of this religion that he has known thanks to his Kuwaiti friend, Faisal Buresli. The athlete He seems very happy and powerful after this decisionas explained in statements for the Al-Qasab portal.

Jessica Bueno’s ex-partner insists that she is in the best moment of her life after embracing Islam. Yesterday, at Faisal Buresli’s house, I was about to cry because his mother gave me several gifts and gave me a cake that said welcome to Islam. “I love his family,” he also comments. She has given me a lot of love. And, of course, she was one of the reasons I started to feel this way, she adds with a lump in her throat.

I start talking about this and I get goosebumps (…) When I told my parents, I was about to cry and I didn’t want to because it was a happy moment, he says in Al-Qasab. Furthermore, Jota Peleteiro advances that this union and love that he sees in the family of his friend is what he wants for the next generations of him: I want it for my family. Be all together, healthy, with smiles, with respect.

May Al fill you with baraka and happiness. What a great blessing to return to your creator one month before the great awaited Ramadan.May Al keep his heart firm in Islam and reward you with good, Welcome to Islam, brother, Whatever you need, we are here for you, are some of the comments that the former soccer player is receiving on his social networks.

The reaction of your environment

The conversion of Jota Peleteiro has not left anyone indifferent. For this reason, the focus has also been placed on Ajla Etemovic, the Serbian model with whom he has been in a relationship since the summer of 2023. The Galician’s current partner has made the drastic decision to delete his social media accounts where he accumulated thousands and thousands of followers. The opinion of the rest of his surroundings is unknown, as well as that of his former partner, Jessica Bueno, with whom he has two children in common. And the young man’s decision could affect the education of the two minors.