Joy-Con Drift but out of warranty? Nintendo is now repairing your old controllers for free

Who does not know it. Immediately after the warranty expired, the Joy-Con promptly began to drift. Where you used to be able to send your Joy-Cons to Nintendo for a surcharge or buy new controllers directly, Nintendo now offers a free repair, which is now also aimed at all players in the European Economic Area, Switzerland and Great Britain.

Rescue for your Joy-Cons is on the way!

Here in Germany, we also benefit from the offer. Like Nintendo on his support site writes, you can now also send in your Joy-Cons with drift for a free repair, even if the warranty period of the small controller has already expired.

What is already part of Nintendo’s repair policy in North America and other regions is now also being applied to us. And this is a great and long overdue step for the players and the environment. Especially since the company still hasn’t got the drift issue under control since the Switch launched in 2017.

“Until further notice, Nintendo will not charge you in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland for repairing Reaction Syndrome, whether it is a defect or wear and tear,” writes Nintendo.

However, there is one exception. If the drifting issue is caused by a third-party accessory, accidental damage, negligence, or the controller has already been opened, you will not receive a free repair.