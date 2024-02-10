JP Morgan Chase helps Florida Memorial University students

MIAMI – Florida Memorial University, South Florida’s only Historically Black College and University (HBCU), received a $1 million commitment from JPMorgan Chase to support under-resourced students in their careers in the technology sector.

The university will expand Computer Science and STEM programs, modernize classrooms, deploy state-of-the-art computers, improve faculty recruitment and training, and pair students with industry professionals to provide hands-on technology experience.

In 2022, JPMorgan Chase with the Knight Foundation launched Tech Equity Miami, a five-year, $100 million initiative focused on supporting and creating more opportunities for underserved youth and small businesses in South Florida’s growing technology sector.

Today’s commitment to Florida Memorial University is part of the $10 million that JPMorgan Chase has committed to Tech Equity Miami.

“Everything we do is ensure our students have a competitive advantage in the global marketplace, reinvigorated by the generosity of JPMorgan Chase, one of America’s oldest financial institutions,” said FMU President Dr. Jaffus Hardrick.

“Your $1 million commitment to FMU will help our university close the digital divide, help us amplify our Computer Science and Information Systems and Cybersecurity programs, which are essential skills for the digital age,” Hardrick added.

“We are proud to partner with Florida Memorial University to help disadvantaged students access the skills, knowledge and training they need to participate in and help fuel Miami’s growing technology sector,” said Tim Berry, Global Director of Corporate Responsibility and President of the Central Atlantic Region, JPMorgan Chase.

“Today’s commitment is part of JPMorgan Chase’s broader effort to prepare young people for the future of work. “We continue our goal of building a stronger economy that benefits the people, businesses and communities we serve.”

Tech Workforce Development

Founded in 1879, Florida Memorial University is dedicated to empowering students through higher education and preparing them for successful careers. This includes a commitment to diversify and expand inclusion in the technology industry.

To achieve this, the university has proposed a comprehensive capacity building initiative and aggressive marketing of the program. The goal is to increase Computer Science enrollment and graduation rates by 15% to 35% over the next three years; In this way we contribute to enriching the national economy with a well-prepared and underrepresented workforce.

To date, JPMorgan Chase has committed $4 million to the Tech Equity Miami initiative. Recent grantees include Endeavor, to support various entrepreneurship programs; Brainstation, to support coding camps for students looking to launch new careers in the tech industry; and America on Tech, to advance technology education for Miami-Dade high school students.

To date, Tech Equity Miami has served more than 500 individuals and businesses, providing technical assistance and help finding employment in Miami’s technology sector.

FMU is a private, co-educational, culturally diverse institution that offers 28 undergraduate programs, four graduate programs, and several professional programs. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the Aviation Accreditation Board International, the Association of Collegiate Business Schools and Programs, the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET, the Florida Department of Education and the Council on Social Work Education.

