Judge did not find sufficient evidence to order preventive detention

Tekashi 6ix9ine is freeafter the hearing held this Thursday in the Dominican Republic where the coercive measure against himthe judge concluded that there was not enough evidence to keep the rapper in preventive detention.

The testimony of his partner Yailin the Most Viral was key, as she confirmed before the judge that She has never been a victim of gender violence by Tekashistatements that totally differ from those of his mother Wanda Díaz, who is the one who accuses him.

To be released, the authority He imposed a bail of 30 thousand Dominican pesos equivalent to $510 as a measure of coercion and must appear in court every month.

Furthermore, it has a Restraining order that prevents him from approaching his mother-in-law Wanda Díaz.

On January 17, the New York singer was arrested on accusations of gender violence against his partner Yailin La Más Viral and his mother Wanda Díaz, filed by the latter.

According to the singer’s mother, in an argument between 6ix9ine and Yailin, he hit her and when she tried to defend her daughter she was also attacked.