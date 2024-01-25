Cuban who received his nephew with a shovel in Miami has already put him to work as a bricklayer

The Cuban who received his nephew with a pick and shovel at the Miami Airport already put the young man to work as a bricklayer, and told him that from now on those utensils were his food and his way to live well.

“So you can see that what about my nephew pick and shovel was not a lie,” said the man in Facebookwhere he identifies himself as Rigo Castillo.

The man showed the video of the young man clumsily lifting a piece of sidewalk, and jokingly but in a firm tone said: “You have to learn to do this. You have to wake up with this, dream with this, go to bed with this, let this It’s your food,” he said.

Eve Castle He waited for his nephew at the airport with the traditional welcome balloons, but he also carried a pick, a shovel and a pair of boots.

Publication in Facebook

“Well gentleman, my nephew arrived from Cuba and I brought him a gift. Wow, here you have it!”, the Cuban could be heard saying, as he advanced towards the young man, who was waiting for him with a smile and a little bewilderment.

“This is how you have to receive Cubans, because the cubiches are wrong,” Castillo concluded before the family proceeded to hug the boy.

Although several Internet users reacted only with humor to the occurrence and with qualifiers like “you squeezed!”, there were those who pointed out that it is not a bad idea because it alludes to a background reality in many Cubans who arrive in the United States.

“I think that what you do is something funny but it is the pure reality that we do not teach those who arrive…. They come with other ideas that are very different from reality and without the desire to work,” considered one Internet user.

“If they received all Cubans like this, Miami would not be as it is. Well done”; “This is how you have to welcome those who go with the American dream, so that they see the reality of the dream,” said two other commentators following the same idea.

However, the joke was not well received by everyone and some commented that the young man should recover, since he was quite thin: “Partner, give him a month or so, he has just arrived from the island of hunger and misery, wait until pick up a few pounds and be well fed,” said one follower.