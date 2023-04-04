Judy Farrell was 84 years old: MASH star dies after stroke

She rose to fame as Nurse Able in the TV series M*A*S*H.

Judy Farrell has died after suffering a stroke. She was 84 years old.

Farrell’s son Michael said that US-Showportal TMZthat his mother died in hospital on Sunday. Nine days earlier she had suffered a stroke.

The complications of the stroke left the actress unable to speak, but she was conscious and able to squeeze the hands of loved ones, he said.

Farrell starred in eight episodes of the popular series “M*A*S*H,” a sitcom set during the Korean War that ran on US TV from 1972 to 1983 and later enjoyed success on German TV.

In addition, she starred in the television series “Get Smart”, “The Partridge Family”, “Quincy, ME”, “Emergency!”, “Benson” and “Fame”, as well as in films such as “JW Coop” (1971), “Chapter Two ‘ (1979) and ‘Long-Term Relationship’ (2006). (was)