Video: They go against INM agents for beating a migrant in Chiapas

Chiapas, Mexico.- Two agents from the National Institute of Migration (INM) beat a Central American migrant after getting him off a public transport bus, in the town of Raudales Malpaso, in Mezcalapa, north of Chiapas, very close to Tabasco.

According to the recording, it was on Sunday, April 2, when the agents subdued the migrant and to avoid being recorded, they took him to the back of the INM vehicle with license plates NTC-52-91.

Although the foreigner struggled and tried to get away, he was pulled by the agents and taken to the other end of the vehicle, that’s when one of the officers hit him with his right hand.

Since 2021, foreigners have opened a new route in this area to travel through the country, residents explained.

“They come from Tapachula, they arrive here and they are crossed by boat through the Malpaso dam, which is part of the Grijalva River, and from there they go to Tabasco,” said one resident.

INM fires alleged attackers

After condemning the attack, the INM reported that the two agents involved in the events were discharged.

In an informative card, he explained that he gave notice to the Internal Control Body and that he will file the corresponding complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Institute condemns the attack by two Federal Migration Agents on a foreign migrant at a checkpoint located in the Malpasito toll booth, Raudales Malpaso, Chiapas.

“The INM proceeded to definitively dismiss the functions of the two agents, proceeding to give view of what happened to the Internal Control Body (OIC) of the institute so that investigations can be initiated and what may be resolved. In the same way , the respective complaint will be filed with the corresponding Public Ministry for the legal effects to be determined,” reported