Julio Garro and his forceful phrase about sending gendarmes to La Plata

the quartermaster Julio Garro held this Thursday that there is still no official information about the arrival of the gendarmes in La Platathe measure ordered by the Ministry of National Security to reinforce security in five points of the Buenos Aires territory, including the provincial capital.

“I don’t have any information”indicated the Communal Chief before the consultation of 0221.com.ar and said that It is not yet confirmed if 300 troops will arrive, as it transpired in recent days, nor on what date they will disembark in the city or what functions they will fulfill. There is also no confirmation of where the operational base that will be installed in La Plata will work.

Garro explained that last Tuesday he spoke with the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy, Mercedes La Joyousand agreed to meet next week to agree on the details of the operation. “The measure surprised me because I found out about it through the media and I am one of those who fight for there to be a work table”, he pointed. And he added that he made himself “available” to the Ministry to, for example, find the place where the operational base will work, which has not yet been defined.

The Mayor had already established his position days ago when he stressed that “it is a good measure to deal with the scourge of insecurity”, but he demanded that “the mayors be summoned to a work table to fight crime” and he got involved. thus in the controversy that was generated within the ruling party by the measure.

The plan of the ministry that leads Hannibal Fernandez to set up five operational bases in the province to reinforce the fight against crime generated a strong counterpoint in the Frente de Todos with the government of Axel Kicillof that he ended up sending a letter to request explanations about how many gendarmes will be sent, where and what functions they will fulfill in La Plata, Avellaneda, Tigre, La Matanza and Pilar. “We are not for controversy, we are asking for coordination,” Kicillof said in response to Fernández, after he said that he did not intend to answer the letter. The Governor also remarked that “for three years” they have been demanding the sending of federal forces and “until now they have not sent any.”