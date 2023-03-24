The photos of the celebration of the National Team after the title in the World Cup in Qatar: the color inside and outside the Monumental

The cuts in the adjacent areas of the stadium began on Wednesday at 10 p.m. There were three control rings, the first without turnstiles

The stadium gates opened at 3:30 p.m., five hours before the game. The previous events that were part of the festivities made the fans arrive very early

Since noon a crowd gathered near the Monumental

The National Team party generated the presence of many families in the Monumental Stadium

The relatives of Enzo Fernández in the run-up to the big party

There were those who traveled from Salta to see the National Team

The inevitable flares also gave color to the festive atmosphere

Leo Messi was reproduced in one of the adjacent streets

The fans fully enjoyed the preview and the festivities started outside the Monumental

The replicas of the World Cup were the objects that were seen the most. A fan kisses one of them

Overview of how people were arriving at the River Plate pitch with a full 83,000 spectators

There were 1,500 police officers in the operation. The security personnel of the event joined and it is estimated that there were a total of 2,400 people affected

A fan dressed up in an Arab style alluding to Qatar, where Lionel Scaloni’s team got the third star

Some encouraged the entry with live music

Jorge D’Alessandro, former Argentine soccer player and columnist for El Chiringuito in Spain, was also present. He is one of the staunch defenders of the Scaleneta

Three fans greet each other, one of them with a giant Messi mask

Repeated postcard in the previous one: a human tide in Núñez to reach the Monumental

T-shirts with the main model, those of Dibu Martínez and the replicas of the World Cup led the merchandising

The phrase that Leo Messi immortalized after the match against the Netherlands reached a banner

Diego Armando Maradona, always present in the hearts of the fans in the flags

Once inside the venue, people began to give it color and Leo Messi’s reference was present, as was the case with the mask that this fan wore

A fan tuned his car with the albiceleste colors. On the front he plotted the three stars

Carlos Mac Allister went to see his son, Alexis, a great figure in the conquest in Qatar

Those who were captured by the cameras greeted and began to have fun

With two and a half hours to go, the stalls began to fill up

One of the popular sectors, full of people in the Buenos Aires afternoon

A flag with the iconic image of Diego Armando Maradona lifting the World Cup in 1986

Faces painted in light blue and white, albiceleste shirts and divers by Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez

The afternoon began to fall and not a pin entered one of the popular tall

A flag with Leo Messi lifting the World Cup. One of the most repeated images

From the warm-up, the Argentine players received a standing ovation from the public

Leo Messi has fun and smiles with his teammates before the game

Argentina’s starting eleven was made up of the same ones that faced France in the final in Qatar

Antonela Roccuzzo smiles. The families of the soccer players entered the field of play before the match

The Argentine formation and the World Cup

Messi returned to be the generator of the game and suffered a blow to his left knee that included bleeding

Alexis Mac Allister going with everything in the split with Irving Gudiño

Coach Scaloni was one of the public’s favorites

Lionel Messi approaches to execute a corner kick and for the umpteenth time he stole the applause and ovation of the people

Credit: Reuters, Gustavo Gavotti, Franco Fafasuli, Nicolás Stulberg, Maximiliano Luna, Télam

