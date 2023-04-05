Jurassic Park in concert at Luna Park

Can you imagine seeing Jurassick Park again on a giant screen but with music played live? Good with orchestral direction of Damien Mahlerone of the most prestigious teachers in our country, arrives “Jurassic Park in concert” on June 4 at the mythical Luna Park stadium. to make the impossible come true.

The magic of cinema Steven Spielberg and the incomparable score by John Williams come back to life in the Universal Pictures®️ classic, where adults and children alike can enjoy the film on a giant screen while the soundtrack is performed live by a 75-piece orchestra.

It is a fact that films and series in symphonic format are an innovative experience that have become all the rage throughout the world and have revolutionized the classic projection format.

The combination of live music and cinema will make this an unforgettable and unforgettable night, giving a whole new dimension to the movie-watching experience. “Jurassic Park in Concert” comes after the success of “ET: The Extraterrestrial: In Concert”, where a packed Luna Park vibrated along with the classic being also screened and performed live.

“Jurassic Park in Concert” will take place on June 4 at Luna Park and you can get your tickets here.