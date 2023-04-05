During a meeting with local producers, businessmen, merchants and entrepreneurs, they agreed on the importance of working strategically on policies that allow generating genuine work and taking advantage of the productive potential of the provincial capital. “The State has to be an ally of the private sector and work side by side with those who want to create jobs,” they pointed out.

Invited by the councilor Chuchi Molina and the provincial deputy Maxi Pullaro (Together for Change), the Minister of Economic and Productive Development of the Government of CABA, José Luis Giusti, visited the city of Santa Fe, who developed a broad work agenda, which It included a dissertation, visits and meetings with different actors from the industrial, business, gastronomic, commercial and entrepreneurial sectors.

During his visit to the provincial capital, Giusti offered details of the economic and productive development plan being carried out by the management of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the city of Buenos Aires, and was interested in the situation of the sector in Santa Fe. “We agree on the need to apply innovative public policies that make it possible to take advantage of the full potential of the city and the province”, they agreed in dialogue with the press. And they remarked that the State must be an ally of the private sector, which wants to grow and create employment”, they pointed out.

Chuchi Molina highlighted “the importance of being able to share and exchange experiences with José Luis, mainly because we are convinced that both in the province and in the city, productive development is essential for job creation.”

Along these lines, he pointed out that “we are convinced that Santa Fe, in addition to being the capital of the province with great pride and having a really very important public and administrative sector, also has great potential that in recent efforts began to work strategically linked to production -both goods and services-, tourism, industrial activity and commerce. We believe that all of this must be deepened, because we understand that unfortunately, that strategic perspective on the city has ceased to exist ”, he pointed out.

City-countryside synergy

Along the same lines, Maxi Pullaro pointed out that “we have serious problems in the province of Santa Fe and in Argentina, and we are convinced that they can be resolved with job creation, with economic growth, with job creation, strengthening our entire productive complex: agriculture in the interior; and trade, services and industry in large cities.

Within this framework, we understand that the provincial capital has immense potential that we have to take advantage of, and think about fundamental public policies that allow us to develop this step, so we must share experiences that are very important to us”.

That is why he valued the visit of José Luis Giusti “to listen to what has been done in the Argentine capital; how it has developed in recent years, how it managed to grow the gross product of that city with focused public policies”.

In this sense, he pointed out that “these are country models that we are discussing: a model that focuses centrally on production, that accompanies small and medium-sized companies and industries and that generates employment, against a model that seeks to consolidate and concentrate the resources of the interior of Argentina to have a greater capacity for gifts and plans”, he concluded.

For his part, José Luis Giusti appreciated that “cities are increasingly playing a leading role in economic and production issues”, and pointed out that even “the service economy is an economy that produces, that generates employment, that produces exports”.

The Minister of Management Horacio Rodríguez Larreta stressed the importance of working “with a lot of innovation, with a lot of technology, together with the different sectors.

When one talks about the Economy, sometimes we divide it by sectors that are too static, and the truth is that technological advances mean that there are fewer and fewer of these types of divisions and much more joint work to generate an Argentine economy open to the world that does not it only sells grains but also sells talent, sells innovation, sells technology, and that generates employment”, he concluded.