They invite you to donate blood for the Children’s Hospital

Juarez City.- So that children with cancer at the Specialty Children’s Hospital (HIES) have the opportunity to improve their quality of life, next Friday, March 23, a blood donation campaign will be held at the facilities of the General Directorate of Civil Protection.

“Being a hero is in the blood” is an altruistic campaign aimed at the community and the administrative staff of the Municipality, which was organized by the local agencies in conjunction with the Regional Blood Bank, said Dr. Dafne Santana Fernández, Director of Health of the Municipality .

“We invite the staff of the municipal administration and the community in general who wish to approach the Civil Protection area to make the donation; Let’s remember that each unit of blood gives our little ones the opportunity to have one more day of life”, mentioned the head of the Municipal Health.

He mentioned that the blood donation campaign was organized to redouble efforts because it seeks to collect the largest number of units, because minors with cancer constantly require plasma.

“The Municipal Health Directorate makes an attentive invitation for the commitment we have of a blood donation campaign, which is carried out in conjunction with the Regional Blood Bank,” said the director of Health.

“Being a hero is in the blood” will take place at the facilities of the Civil Protection Directorate, located on Heroico Colegio Militar avenue, El Chamizal neighborhood, from 9:00 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon.

The requirements are:

A photo ID, be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh more than 54 kilograms, go partially fasting, not have suffered from hepatitis after 11 years of age. Not be pregnant or lactating. Not having undergone surgery in the last six months, as well as not suffering from diabetes, not having had electrolysis hair removal in the last year, tattoos, piercings and acupuncture. Show up without symptoms of Covid-19.

To help

• Go to Heroico Colegio Militar avenue, El Chamizal neighborhood, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, next Friday