Juventus eyes Gnonto

Juventus Turin is apparently dealing with Wilfried Gnonto. According to ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, the attacking midfielder from Leeds United will only play a role in the plans for the old lady if income can be generated next summer to finance a transfer of the Italian international.

However, no advance by the traditional club has been very specific. According to the Italian daily, they only asked the 19-year-old’s advisors. Gnonto only switched from FC Zurich to the Premier League last summer for 4.5 million euros. According to the report, Juventus estimate Gnonto’s potential fee at €35m.

