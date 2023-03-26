Jamaica wants to do evil to Mexico in the Azteca

Mexico City.- The Jamaican National Team arrives at the Azteca Stadium with a 7-game winless streak and will seek to do evil to Mexico this afternoon in front of its people.

The “Reggae Boyz” are led by Heimir Hallgrímsson, who is a dentist by profession, and who already faced Mexico in a friendly when he led Iceland.

The Jamaican team trained yesterday morning at Cantera, home of Pumas, after arriving in Mexico City last Friday.

The good spirit and confidence of surprising El Tri at home was noted on the campus.

Hallgrímsson was responsible for the Icelanders playing in Russia 2018, which meant their first World Cup for that country.

The DT of the Jamaicans will also try to end the winless streak away from home, since the last time this National Team managed to win on the road was in October 2021, when they defeated Honduras 2-0 in the World Cup Qualifiers.

However, Hallgrímsson will be without two of his great figures: goalkeeper Andre Blake and striker Michail Antonio, both of whom were sidelined through injury.

Blake is captain and goalkeeper for Philadelphia Union in MLS, while Antonio plays for West Ham in the English Premier League.