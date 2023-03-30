The 10 best strikers in the history of football according to 90min

The world of soccer has had figures in all positions but those who score goals and stand out in the offensive part of the teams always took the spotlight. The strikers were always the special players and, on many occasions, the most important in the best teams in history.
There are a huge number of strikers of all possible styles who have managed to make their mark on this beautiful sport. It is very difficult to put together a Top 10 in this position because there are always players who have many scrolls to be part of this list.
Next, we present the 10 best forwards in the history of football:
A very complete striker with a true nose for goal that shone in all the teams he was in (Barcelona, Ajax, Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid and others). He has scored more than 400 goals in his career.
A scorer with all the letters with a shot completely impossible to stop. With the Argentine National Team, he won the Copa América twice (1991 and 1993) and played in 3 World Cups. He is the greatest idol of Fiorentina (he won 3 titles) and won Serie A with Roma.
A tremendous class with an impressive physique. He ended up being the great figure of the 1978 World Cup that gave Argentina its first World Cup. Great reference of Rosario Central, River and Valencia. He scored more than 350 goals in his career.
He stood out for his power. He shone in one of the best Milan in history but he also triumphed in Ajax and in the Selection of his country. Race scorer who marked an era in Italian football.
A history of the football planet that followed his team to the best moments in its history. He was one of the references of Real Madrid that conquered Europe with Di Stéfano. He scored 242 goals in his entire career and has an award in his honor.
According to official data, he has scored 701 goals in his career. He was for a long time the top scorer in the history of the Bundesliga and the historical leader of German football. A true reference with all the letters.
A relentless goalscorer with an impressive technique that shone throughout his career in the best teams in the world. A real pity that his development was affected by injuries. Goals in quantity and quality.
He revolutionized football with his game and his quality of definition. He conquered the world with Brazil three times but also, he himself commented, that he scored more than 1000 goals in his career.
A physical beast who knew how to become one of the most important scorers in modern football. The great idol of his country with whom he won his only international title. He won everything at Manchester United and Real Madrid.
The best player in football history. He did not start his career as a striker but he was molded according to the needs of his teams but he always scored goals in all teams and all seasons both at club level and with the National Team.