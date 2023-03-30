7 matchups that could define the Bundesliga in Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

The fight for the Bundesliga title is hotter than ever, because in Der Klassiker, it could be decided who wins the title. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund play more than three points.

25 games played before Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet at the Allianz Arena and with only 9 games remaining, counting Der Klassiker, there is only one point difference between them.

The classic between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund – Photo: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund arrives as the leader of the Bundesliga, but we repeat, it is only one point that separates both teams. Besides, they have the advantage that they are the second best visitor to Germany, since in 13 games they have achieved 22 points.

Bayern Munich arrives with many off-field problems, because before one of the most important games of the season, it occurred to them to throw out Julian Nagelsmann and sign Thomas Tuchel… in one of those they apply the DT who debuts wins.

Tuchel’s men play at home, something that is quite convenient for them, because they have made the Allianz Arena a fortress. Bayern Munich hasn’t lost since 2017 against Borussia at home.

The Bavarian giant and his hegemony against Dortmund – Photo: Getty Images

There are six clashes between the Bundesliga, Super Cup and Pokal, in which Bayern has passed over Borussia Dortmund as a local, but in 2023, things could change completely.

7 matchups to watch in Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Yan Sommer vs Sebastien Haller

The Swiss goalkeeper for Bayern Munich has been like a treasure at the end of the rainbow, because Replacing Manuel Neuer is not easy, but he has done it wonderfully.

He has only lost two games with Bayern Munich in 13 times that he came out to defend the goal. They have scored 14 goals, just over one per game and he will play his first Der Klassiker, facing a rival like Sebastien Haller.

Yann Sommer, Bayern Munich goalkeeper – Photo: Getty Images

Haller is one of the most efficient forwards in the world, but unfortunately with Borussia Dortmund he has not managed to explode as he wanted, because cancer did not allow himbut it’s recovered and ready.

Like Sommer, Sebastian Haller has played 13 games in this second leg of the Bundesliga, although He has only been able to score three times. The best thing for Dortmund is that it is recovering its level and it is so dangerous that Bayern Munich must be very attentive.

Sebastian Haller will play his first Der Klassiker – Photo: Getty Images

Duel on the right wing between Joao Cancelo and Marco Reus

Joao Cancelo arrived at Bayern Munich in the winter market and He was a regular for Julian Nagelsmann, who will surely be no different with Thomas Tuchel.

If you know that It is a quite functional weapon for the right wing of Bayern Munich, he knows how to attack very well and internalize when necessaryIn addition, he is very good defensively.

Marco Reus will have to face him on several occasions, because surely in Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich will be very offensive and the German will have the task of preventing Joao Cancelo from attackingstealing balls in midfield and defending when possible, although it is not his best virtue.

Marco Reus, the man of experience for his team – Photo: Getty Images

Alphonso Davies vs Raphael Guerreiro on the left wing

This band belongs to these two players and there are already several Der Klassiker who are facing each other. Alphonso Davies is a real machine and stopping him is not an easy thing and something that the Portuguese has not achieved.

The Canadian really likes to go on the attack and with the speed he has, his tank gives him enough to play on offense and return to his defensive work. Raphael Guerreiro has better offense than defense, so that could be one of the aspects in which Der Klassiker is defined.

Alphonso Davies, one of Bayern’s strong weapons – Photo: Getty Images

Upamecano and De Ligt vs. a rather depleted offense from Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel hit the jackpot by managing Bayern Munich, simply because it’s a great team. In defense, he does not have to worry, because Dayot Upamecano and De Ligt, they are a couple of center-backs, more than impressive.

And in Der Klassiker, they will face an offensive that, although effective, has considerable casualties. Adeyemi is in doubt for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund.

Donyell Malen will have to face these two center backs with everything he has, because his other teammates will have other clashes on the field and in case Adeyemi plays, it will also be a tough test.

Upamecano and De Ligt, one of the best center-back pairings in Europe – Photo: Getty Images

Joshua Kimmich vs Jude Bellingham, midfield duel between Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

They are two of the best midfielders in the world, the duel they will hold in Der Klassiker, could define which of the two teams will be able to lift the Bundesliga title.

These midfielders are the backbone of their teams and the ones who are in charge of destroying and playing both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. We will have a high-level clash.

Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund motorcycle – Photo: Getty Images

Jamal Musiala vs Alexander Meyer

He Borussia Dortmund have suffered a lot in goal since Roman Weinderfeller left. It seemed that in Gregor Kobel they had found a good goalkeeper, but he was injured.

Alexander Meyer has come out on top for Borussia Dortmund and has not done badly, although he has not faced a team like Bayern Munich either and players like Jamal Musiala.

Yes, Bayern Munich have attackers of the quality of Leroy Sané, Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry, who could easily hurt the German goalkeeper, but Jamal Musiala, at least this season, is much better than his teammates.

Only in this campaign with Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala has played 24 games and He has collaborated with 19 goals for his team (11 goals and eight assists)is a determining factor in Der Klassiker.

Jamal Musiala, the key player of Der Klassiker – Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel vs Edin Terzic, duel on the bench

Speaking of experience in important matches, Thomas Tuchel takes Edin Terzic out on the street. Well the German, has a long track record in his career, including a won Champions League final.

Besides, knows exactly what it means to be in Der KlassikerWell, he has already led Borussia Dortmund in several editions and now he has to be on the side of Bayern Munich.

Edin Terzic is a DT who is looking for a place among the elite and that this type of match could catapult him to those places, because a victory for Borussia Dortmund could give him an important title on his CV.

Thomas Tuchel has already directed a Der Klassiker with Borussia Dortmund and now he will do it with Bayern Munich – Photo: Getty Images

