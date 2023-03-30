DIRECT. Wolfsburg-PSG: the Parisiennes are fighting to win their qualification ... Follow the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League

In unfavorable waivers after their defeat at home (0-1), PSG must rectify the situation in Wolfsburg on Thursday.

Beaten 1-0 in their garden in the first leg, PSG travel to Wolfsburg on Thursday March 30 (6:45 p.m.) for the Champions League quarter-final second leg. During the first meeting, the players of Gérard Prêcheur had cracked on the hour mark, with a strong feeling of injustice. The Parisiennes had first thought to score at the start of the second period, rewarding a successful performance.

But this opener was finally canceled by the VAR, before conceding the German goal four minutes later, on a penalty conceded by Elisa De Almeida, sent off following the action. “For me, it’s a victory tonight mentally, tactically and technically.had positive Gérard Prêcheur. They had a big game like I have rarely seen a team do, so there is still satisfaction. Everything is still possible.”

A feat all the more possible as the Germans remain on a defeat against Bayern in the league. Follow this match live with commentary.