In Huachipato they anticipate the duel against Colo Colo and issues a clear warning

In the run-up to the match against Huachipato, the tournament leader, one of the figures in the steel box, Brayan Palmezano, referred to what it means to face Colo Colo, but anticipates that they will seek to become strong at home.

After the painful 3-1 defeat against Cobresal in the north of the country and the friendly match against Colón de Santa Fe, Colo Colo prepares to face Huachipato in visiting conditions and achieve a victory, which allows them to regain ground in the National Championship and, incidentally, arrive in tune at the expected debut for the Copa Libertadores.

This day Saturday and counting from 12:00, Colo Colo will seek to return to victory, during his visit to the CAP stadium in Talcahuano, where he will face the current leader of the National Championship, Huachipato. Encounter valid for the fourth date of the competition and that it was postponed, by the forest fires that affected the country last February.

Palmezano warns Colo Colo

One of the main figures that the striker has is the Venezuelan attacker, Brayan Palmezano, who, in seven games, records three goals and two assists. The llanero player referred to what it means to face the current Chilean soccer champion: “It’s a nice game, against a great team and we’ll take it on in the same way we’ve been facing the other games and we’ll try to keep the three points here at home”.

In addition, he stressed that, although Cacique is an important team, they will seek to keep the three points and continue to become strong at home, a condition in which they only know of victories: “Colo Colo has always been a very strong rival. They have very good players. They have important players, but us with our weapons and for the moment we are living, we want to hurt them and make them feel uncomfortable on the field “.

Scheme change and formation

Gustavo Quinteros is expected to prepare a change of scheme and formation for this meeting. One of the main novelties points to the defensive block and it would be the return to the owned by Maximiliano Falcónwhich would mark the end of his substitution, after the expulsion he suffered against Everton de Viña del Mar.

Those led by Gustavo Quinteros, will seek to get three points that will bring them closer to the top of the table again and, in turn, said match will mark the prelude to what will be the debut of Colo Colo in Copa Libertadoreswhere he will visit Deportivo Pereira, next Wednesday from 10:00 p.m.