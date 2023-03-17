Kalimba will take legal action against Melissa Galindo for defamation

Mexico City.- Kalimba will take legal action for defamation against Melissa Galindo, as she announced in a statement to defend herself against the accusations of sexual assault made by the singer.

In the document that he shared on social networks, Kalimba categorically denied the accusations made against him by Melissa Galindo, he affirms that he has always respected all the people with whom he has shared a project.

“I will demonstrate with evidence and before the authorities the falsity of these accusations at the hands of my legal team,” were the statements of the interpreter.

“I admire and celebrate these movements that have given women a voice, but it is very sad that they are used incorrectly, whether for revenge, to seek a benefit, or to seek to evade economic and legal responsibilities,” the document reads. release.

The OV7 member affirms that he is being defamated and that he will also take legal action against those who have replicated the information without safeguarding their identity and rights.

Kalimba was pointed out as the perpetrator of several sexual assaults by Melissa, who stated in an Instagram video that, while working with him when he was part of his label in 2021, he improperly touched her on different occasions without her consent and that he proposed to have her. sexual relations flaunting their physical attributes.

The ex-participant of La Voz has also confirmed that she is proceeding legally against the singer of “Tocando Fondo”, she also said that she has received a large number of messages from people who have experienced similar situations with Kalimba.

She says that the reason she decided to speak up is so that other people going through the same situation have the courage to speak up.

This is not the first time that the singer has been involved in an accusation of sexual violence; In 2011 he was arrested in Chetumal for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, but he was released a week later because the necessary evidence was not found against him.