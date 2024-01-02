Michael van Gerwen’s incredible car collection: look out for his first vehicle

Michael van Gerwen is one of the most charismatic darts players today. The Dutchman, three-time world champion and brand new runner-up, is a star of this discipline and will try to improve his classification in a tournament that will begin on next December 15 and will extend until early January.

Throughout his professional career, van Gerwen has accumulated an approximate financial assets of more than six million eurosYes, which has allowed him to enjoy an extensive collection of cars as he pleases. Of course, not all of them have been acquired by the Dutchman, but some are due to various advertising commitments.

Vauxhall Astra

Nothing fancy. A young van Gerwen who was beginning to make his first steps in the world of darts was driving around his native country with a car that in no way resembles the ones he would own later. Although at that time they were purchased for a cheaper price, Current models of this Opel car sell from approximately 29,000 euros.

Audi S4

The only Audi in his collection is not just any car. This family model for five people is a car capable of reaching 100 kilometers per hour in about five seconds. His The price starts at 58,000 euros, although it can increase significantly with the introduction of extras.

Rolls-Royce Fantasma

The jewel of the garage, without a doubt. According to The Sun, van Gerwen acquired this car in 2020 after having won his last world champion title. In fact, speaking to Darts News, the Dutchman acknowledged that buying this vehicle was something that could only be done once in a lifetime. I think it is beautiful, fun and very comfortable, he added about a piece whose cost was not less than 300,000 euros.

BMW models

Sponsored by the German vehicle manufacturer, BMWs are the most repeated models in Michael van Gerwen’s collection. In 2019 I bought a 750 Li, a car known for appearing in one of the James Bond films. Its price starts at 125,000 euros.

Two years later, the darts player had access to a saloon, the BMW 7 Series, worth around 80,000 euros. The last acquisition was in February 2023, with the arrival of the BMW X6 M50i to the collection.a luxurious large sports car whose price starts at 90,000 euros.