Black Panter actress Carrie Bernans suffers accident in New York

MIAMI.- The actress Carrie Bernans, who has participated in Marvel films Black Panter y Avengers: Endgamewas run over in the early hours of January 1 in NY where she was celebrating the new year with a friend.

The woman indicated that a man, 44 years old, was responsible for the accident while trying to escape an argument in Midtown Manhattan. The perpetrator collided with some cars, before hitting Carrie and her friend. The actress was left unconscious under a food truck.

Nine other people, among those three officers of the shelf from New York, were also injured. The incident occurred around 1:30 in the morning on Monday.

Carrie’s status

Bernans’ mother shared a series of photographs in which the actress is seen in the hospital with wounds on her body, scratches on her face, dental injuries and fractures. She assured that she underwent surgery and is recovering, and although she still cannot speak, the young woman remains strong.

“Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she clings to an immense feeling of gratitude for life itself. This setback has not deterred her belief that God is still creating something extraordinary. Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in New York, is full of hope and faith in the development of a new and beautiful chapter,” he wrote.

TMZ He noted that the man is in police custody at Bellevue Hospital. Authorities indicated that it was a major incident.

Carrie Bernans became a mother in May 2023. Her mother asked her followers to keep her in their prayers in the hope that she will soon be out of serious condition.