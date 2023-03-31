Kamada offer from the table: clear path for BVB?

Daichi Kamada will leave Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season. As ‘Sport1’ reports, SGE has withdrawn its offer to extend the expiring contract, which had been on the table for a long time. The 26-year-old playmaker will therefore change free of charge in the summer.

Continue below the ad

The most likely target remains Borussia Dortmund. Kamada’s advisors have already agreed on a 40 million package with BVB, figures for salary, earnest money and contract length have been clarified. But the signature is still missing as Kamada is playing for time.

reading tip

Eintracht announces Pacho transfer

Actually, as reported by ‘Bild’, the Japanese would like to get to know another European league. However, the offers are missing. Manchester United and Chelsea are said to have kept an eye on Kamada, while Dortmund remains the favourite. Eintracht is now out of the race.