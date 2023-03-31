Kerttu Niskanen took his tenth individual FM gold after a superior performance in demanding terrain

The FM competitions in cross-country skiing began in Enare with a superior display by the great gold favorite Kerttu Niskanen. Niskanen took the tenth individual FM gold of his career in the opening distance of 5km with classic technique.

The competitions were conducted in very demanding terrain with large differences in height, which contributed to large differences in the final results. Niskanen, who started as the last lady, took command right from the first interval. Niskanen finally took the gold with a 13-second margin of victory to runner-up Johanna Matintalo.

– Nice that I won, silver would have been disappointing. I started fast but not too hard. I was constantly adjusting the speed. It was a nice course, here you could also compete in the following FM competitions.

The Niskanen who secured the World Cup victory in the distance cup says that she has not yet had time to celebrate that achievement. First is to complete this season.

– I have celebrated a little, but there will be more celebrations in the spring. Now it’s time to ride this season to the end.

– The three mile on Sunday will be tough, but it will be a good race on nice tracks. Just to enjoy even though you are forced to put the skis in a v-position on the counterslope.

Also the silver medalist Matintalo was satisfied after all the setbacks she suffered in the last few weeks.

– During Planica I was already ready to end the season, but something went right towards the end of the season. I came to the competition with the attitude that I will go today, but hardly on Sunday, commented silver medalist Matintalo.

– I like 5 km as a distance and think that you could run that distance more often instead of 10 km, said Matintalo.

Bakom Niskanen and Matintalo tied for Kampen’s own medal. Krista Pärmäkoski kunde kunde om vetskap om Jasmi Joensuus and Anne Kyllönen’s mellantider, och added another FM medal to her merit list.

– There was a surprising amount of pairing, but it saved me, because I was completely gone by the time they started using the legs, commented Pärmäkoski.

– When you just rest, watch and eat sweets, skiing does not work optimally, said Pärmäkoski, who was happy to meet people again, after she had mainly mourned her dog who passed away in recent days.

Results, ski FM, 5 km classic:

1. Kerttu Niskanen 13.30,0

2. Johanna Matintalo + 13.2

3. Krista Pärmäkoski + 24.8

4. Jasmi Joensuu + 29.7

5. Anne Kyllönen + 30.4

6. Vilma Nissinen + 49.9

7. Anni Alakoski + 52.1

8. Jasmin Kähärä + 54.1

…

22. Sandra Jordman IF Minken +1.57,5

28. Jennifer Antell Vörå IF +2.13,3

39. Amanda Nyfors IF Brahe +2.29,5

41. Anni Lindroos Pargas IF +2.34,1

51. Jennie Lindvall IF Minken +3.02,7

55. Signe Jakobsson IF Minken +3.20,0

56. Wilma Hjerpe IF Minken +3.20,3