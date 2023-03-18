The date, time and transmission of Mexico vs Japan in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic goes

A is coming historic game for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. the ninth mexican advanced to the semifinals for the first time in history and there is already fdate, schedule, transmission and everything for the appointment against Japan.

Mexico eliminated Puerto Rico after a huge comeback in the final quarterfinal innigns to make pure history. The Puerto Ricans took the lead 4-0, but in the seventh inning our team made it 5-4 and there was no reaction from the rival.

Mexico vs Japan, unprecedented duel in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic

Luis Urías, Isaac Paredes and, as always, Randy Arozarena shone in the quarterfinals to give Mexico the historic qualification to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic. Now is the time to think about Japan.

The Japanese were first in group B and dispatched Italy in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. They are a very careful rival and they will surely arrive as favorites, but Mexico He has weapons to give them a good fight.

When, at what time and where to see the game?

As I was saying, the appointment for the Mexico vs Japan has already date, time and transmission. The semifinal game will be the next Monday March 20 at 5:00 pm (CDMX time).

The transmission, as until now, will be on Imagen TV (Channel 3 of Open TV).

