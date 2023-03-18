Italy vs England and the Netherlands vs France, the great matches of the qualifiers for Euro 2024

Soccer at the highest level returns! Since Qatar 2022 ended, we have been missing high-level games between teams, but the upcoming FIFA date will return our emotions. And for example the best news: The qualifiers for Euro 2024 begin!

That’s right, in addition to Diego Cocca’s debut with the Mexican National Team, the FIFA date from March 23 to 28 will serve to open the curtain on the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Germany will host this tournament and here we will tell you the most exciting format, groups, dates and matches that await us

This is how the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024/Getty will be played

Format, dates and groups of the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024

Like the previous Eurocups, Euro 2024 will be played with 24 teams. Because yes, before the new World Cup format with 48 teams, the Eurocopa also expanded its number of participants. Germany already has a safe place for being the host, so it is there are 23 tickets in dispute among the 53 remaining teams in Europe (Russia does not participate due to the sanctions derived from its armed conflict with Ukraine).

The format of the playoffs will be as follows: 10 groups, 7 with five teams and three more with six teams. They face everyone against everyone in Home and Away matches. In the end, the first two places in each group qualify for Euro 2024.

This is how the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024/Getty will be played

The last three places will be defined in playoffs among 12 teams according to their classification in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Three keys with four selections each. The winner of each key will also be in the eurocup.

Here are the dates on which the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024 will be played:

Matchday 1: March 23-25, 2023

Matchday 2: March 26-28, 2023

Matchday 3: June 16-17, 2023

Matchday 4: June 19-20, 2023

Matchday 5: September 07-09, 2023

Matchday 6: September 10-12, 2023

Matchday 7: October 12-14, 2023

Matchday 8: October 15-17, 2023

Matchday 9: November 16-18, 2023

Matchday 10: November 19-21, 2023

Playoffs: March 21-26, 2024

The Eurocup will be held from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

This is how the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024/Getty will be played

The most exciting matches that await us in the qualifiers for Euro 2024

Now yes, because what was promised is a debt, we have here the qualifying groups for Euro 2024. as you can see, some games will be guaranteed emotion for the tremendous shocks they always represent. How about the reissue of the last final between England and Italy or a Netherlands vs France?

This is how the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024/Getty will be played

We will also see a duel between Haaland and the Red Fury, In addition to the possible revenge of the Italians against Macedonia, a selection that left them without a World Cup.

These are the 10 groups where the first 20 will come from qualified for Euro 2024:

GROUP A GROUP B spain Netherlands Scotland France Norway Ireland Georgia Greece Cyprus Gibraltar GROUP C GROUP D Italia Croatia England Gales Ukraine Armenia North Macedonia Turkey Malta Latvia GROUP E GROUP F Poland Belgium Czech Rep. Austria Albania Sweden Faroe Islands Azerbaijan Moldavia Estonia GROUP G GROUP H Hungary Denmark Serbia Finland Montenegro Slovenia Bulgaria Kazakhstan Lithuania North Ireland San Marino GROUP I GROUP J Swiss Portugal Israel Bosnia H. Rumania Iceland Kosovo Luxembourg belarus Slovakia Andorra Liechtenstein

This is how the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024/UEFA will be played

And watch out! From the first day we will have good matches in the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024. Just check:

23 of March: Italy vs England

March 24: Sweden vs. Belgium; Czech Republic vs. Poland; France vs Netherlands

March 25th: Spain vs Norway; Croatia vs Wales

It may interest you