Bravas back to the path of victory

Juarez City.- A header from Blanca Solís, who had only been on the field for a few seconds, gave the Bravas of FC Juárez another victory in this 2023 Clausura of the Liga MX Femenil. The Juárez team returned to the path of victory by beating Atlético San Luis 3-2 this Friday at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium in a match for matchday 10 of the tournament.

Before the final whistle, goalkeeper Stefani Jiménez also helped the border club win by making an extraordinary save with his right leg at 90+4′ in a shot from outside the area that crossed through a sea of ​​legs, among them those of the goalkeeper.

With this victory, the Bravas are momentarily in fourth place in the general table with 19 points, the result of six wins, one draw and three losses.

The Juárez team had an intense start to the game and managed to quickly break the zero, in addition to the streak of two games in a row without scoring.

At minute 5, Jasmine Casarez grabbed a rebound inside the area and without thinking, made a powerful shot to beat goalkeeper Nicole Buenfil’s goal, this after a good individual play by Myra Delgadillo on the right wing to serve a cross.

Miah Zuazua increased the Bravas’ lead to 2-0 at minute 10 after a good cross from Casarez to assist his teammate, who had enough time to muffle the ball and take a shot with her right foot and thus move the net from the goal rival.

San Luis returned to the game with a penalty in their favor at minute 20, after a foul inside the area committed by Paola González. Joana Robles collected the maximum penalty in a good way and discounted 2-1.

The potosinas tied shortly before the break. At 41′, Daniela Carrandi found a ball bouncing inside the rival area, this due to a bad rebound from the border defense, and with a shot she sent the ball away and made the score 2-2.

It seemed that the match would end in a tie, as the posts became San Luis’s best ally, as three shots from Las Bravas hit the crossbar.

Until at minute 90+1, a change of ‘Mila’ Martínez had an impact. The strategist sent Blanca Solís onto the field before taking a corner kick and seconds later, in that play, the attacker finished off with a header to break the tie and score the third border goal.

Natalia Gómez Junco, from San Luis, also sent a ball to the crossbar in a free kick and what was the last play of the game, then came Jiménez’s save and thus ended the match.

Now, the Bravas will visit Cruz Azul the following week to play matchday 11 of the tournament in a match that will be played on Saturday, March 25 at the La Noria facilities in Mexico City.