Kanye West says he no longer hates Jews thanks to a movie

After making harsh anti-Semitic remarks and praising Adolf Hitler, rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye Westannounced that he no longer hates the Jews, and it is that the change of perspective in him occurred, after he saw a film starring Jonas Hill.

And it is that Kim Kardashian’s ex explained that Hill’s performance in the reboot of the 2012 film of the 21 Jump Street program changed his way of thinking, and although he did not apologize for his song “death with 3”, he did say that no one should be angry against an ethnic group.

“Seeing Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like jews again. No one should get angry at one or two individuals and turn it into hate towards millions of innocent people,” Ye wrote on Instagram below the film’s poster.

The comment on the network has raised controversy, as some Internet users claim that his repentance is unbelievableGiven that a few months ago he launched several racist comments, which led to the cancellation of his official Twitter accounts, he also lost million-dollar contracts with Adidas and Balenciaga and the CAA talent agency.

“No Christian can be labeled an ‘anti-Semite’ knowing that Jesus is a Jew,” Ye continued. “Thank you, Jonah Hill. I love you.”was the comment that has accumulated the most criticism on the net.

The movie that changed Ye









The 1987 production, which managed to change the perspective of the father of Kim Kardashian’s children, tells the story of two policemen: Schmidt and Jenko join the secret Jump Street unit, they use their youthful appearances to work undercover as students. high school to eliminate a group of drug traffickers. reported The Truth News.

