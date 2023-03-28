Karely Ruiz is currently one of the most popular OnlyFans content creators in Mexico.

Today, it is estimated that in Mexico there are more than 440,000 content creators distributed on social networks.

According to a recent study, more than 50 percent of Mexicans millennials y centennials Their life goal is to be content creators.

Once again, Karely Ruiz, the OnlyFans model, is in viral news after it was revealed that she gave away a PlayStation 5 console to a fan who recently became popular on social media for her PlayStation-themed birthday party. the content creator herself.

These are times in which the various internet personalities (content creators and/or influencers) are the ones that generate the most conversation among people. In other words, it seems that the stars of television and the traditional media are gradually falling behind in the face of the rise of digitization and, consequently, of social networks.

Now, not only have social networks grown, but, in fact, the number of creators has also had a significant upturn. To mention an example, today there is talk of a context in which more than 50 million content creators all over the world already live, of which, according to information from influencecity440 thousand are located in Mexico.

To these data we must add the fact that, in our country, more than 50 percent of young people millennials y centennials have as a life objective -and business- dedicate themselves to being content creators, this, according to what the study reports The Infuencer Report.

Karely Ruiz gives PlayStation 5 to a young man for his birthday and this is how he shows it on networks

Under all this context, one of the names that have stood out the most on social networks in recent years is that of Karely Ruiz, one of the most popular content creators of OnlyFans.

It is also one of the most viral personalities today, which has million followers on instagram (just over 8 million), being, on the other hand, one of the influencers most profitable that has worked with various brands (such as the case of Balenciaga).

Now, and as has been the case for several months, Karely Ruiz is once again viral content because she decided to give a PlayStation 5 console to a young man in a wheelchair, who recently had a theme party for the content creator.

Through her Facebook account, Karely Ruiz announced the moment in which she brought said console to her and, immediately, she earned various comments thanks to her post, many of them positive and several negative.

Beyond the viral, this type of content comes to endorse the great power that social networks have today and, in general, digital platforms in people’s habits.

