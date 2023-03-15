Karina Rivera captures the devastating passage of huaico in Chaclacayo: “Take precautions”

Through her social networks, the well-known children’s entertainer, Karina Rivera, shared images of the precise passage of a huaico through Av. Los Laureles, in Chaclacayoarea in which the former TV host’s home is located.

In other stories, Karina Rivera shows that she had to walk at dawn to get to her home, since traffic had been stopped due to the activation of a ravine, due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Yaku.

“Well, you can’t see anything, but it’s almost two in the morning, I’m trying to get home, walking along the Central highway, which is all blocked,” express.

Karina Rivera urges her followers to take precautions against the activation of streams

The TV presenter continued to share images of the cleanup work and alerted her followers to take precautions against the closure of roads due to the activation of streams.

“To take precautions, look at how the skies are (…) This is the central highway over there, it is the Los Angeles Bridge and this is the ravine that was activated, that of Los Laureles,” he said.

