Kate Middleton announces that she has cancer, live: reactions and latest news live

Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, criticizes the “unfair treatment” that Kate Middleton has received

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakhas issued a statement in which it assures that Kate Middleton should have privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her familyfollowing the news that he was receiving preventive cancer chemotherapy.

“You have shown tremendous bravery with your statement today. In recent weeks, she has come under intense scrutiny and been treated unfairly by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.. “When it comes to health issues, like everyone else, you should be given privacy to focus on your treatment and be with your loving family,” Reuters reports.