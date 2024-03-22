The Prosecutor rejects Alves’s release on bail

The decision of section 21 of the Barcelona Court of waking up elusive to Dani Alves’ provisional prisonsentenced to four and a half years in prison, through a bail of one million euros and the withdrawal of his two passportsBrazilian and Spanish, has been replicated by the Provincial Prosecutor of Barcelona, ​​who has filed an appeal against the order issued by the Court of the City of Barcelona.

This appeal is based on the fact that the reasons why the provisional detention of the Brazilian soccer player was adoptedwho entered prison for the first time in January 2023. The Prosecutor’s Office considers that the fact that he has been convicted of a crime of sexual assault, added to the appeals filed by the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusation, make him The penal horizon that the defendant faces is up to 12 years in prison.

The risk of flight is not mitigated by the deposit of a bond

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the provisional prison situation should be extended up to half of the sentence imposed, two years and three months.. The appeal also shows that the high risk of escape cannot be mitigated with the measures established in the order, such as withdrawal of his two passports or the obligation to attend the Barcelona Court weekly.

It also highlights the lack of roots of Alves with Spain, a link that, if he has with Brazil, a country that does not extradite its citizens in crimes of sexual assault, and its high economic capacity make the risk of escape high. The risk of flight is not mitigated by the deposit of a bond.

