Harry and Meghan wish Kate Middleton recovery

LOS ANGELES.- The prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle expressed today -March 22- that they wish health and recovery to Kate Middleton Princess of Wales, after learning that she suffers from cancer.

The statement came after the 42-year-old monarch – widely known as Kate – announced that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy.

Statements from Harry and Meghan

“We wish Kate and the family health and recovery; we hope they can do so in privacy and peace,” the couple, who currently reside in California, said in a statement.

The news of Kate’s diagnosis comes at a tumultuous time for relationships within the British royal family.

Harry and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals after stepping down from their roles amid recriminations over the way they say they were treated.

They moved to California in 2020, where they live in an exclusive enclave outside Santa Barbara, and are now building their own businesses, having stopped receiving public funding.

Harry, who married former actress Meghan in 2018, was for a time very close to his brother William, but relations have deteriorated in recent years.

Apparently, the brothers have not spoken for months, after Harry publicly criticized his family.

