In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents In the life of the famous: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant facts of the show and entertainment.

Johnny Depp having attacked Lola Glaudini

After actress Lola Glaudini said on the podcast Powerful Truth Angels that Johnny Depp had violent behavior during the filming of a scene in the film Blow (2001), the actor came to his defense to deny the new accusations against him.

Through his representative, Depp rejected Glaudini’s allegations about the alleged episode in which he was accused of being verbally violent. “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with the cast and crew, and this story differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Likewise, the statement indicates that Sam Sarkar, the film’s sound technician, testified in favor of the interpreter and does not remember any attack on the set.

Sydney Sweeney reflects on Madame Web

For actress Sydney Sweeney, her participation in the Marvel film Madame Web It does not mean a failure in your career. On the contrary, the interpreter believes that having been part of that project allowed her to relate and establish work connections with Sony Pictures.

In an interview with GQ, the 26-year-old artist said that the film allowed her to build a professional relationship with Sony executives, which translates into the opportunity to generate film projects in the future.

The founder of the production company Fifty-Fifty Films stated that thanks to Madame Web He was able to access contacts that he didn’t have before, and thanks to that he sold the successful romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Chiquis sues Juan Rivera for defamation

The singer Chiquis Rivera filed a lawsuit against her uncle Juan Rivera for alleged defamation of the author of the song Queen bee. In the documents, the performer alleges that her uncle’s comments have caused her significant harm professionally and personally.

Presenter Tanya Charry, who had access to the legal file, stated that in the reports the 38-year-old performer asserts that the statements that her uncle has made about her have directly impacted the composition’s earnings and her credibility as an artist.

Juan Rivera assures that he participated in the composition of the piece. However, among the evidence that Chiquis presented, a video published in 2018 on YouTube stands out, where Juan Rivera says that he did not participate in the authoring of the song.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be James Bond

Interest in who will be the actor who will play James Bond has grown after the British newspaper The Sun published an article in which they claimed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be the protagonist of the next installment of agent 007.

According to The Sun, a source close to the production said that the role of Bond is for Aaron, and they are waiting to receive a response.

So far neither the actor nor Eon Productions have confirmed or denied the news. However, a close source told CNN and BBC News that the information is false.

Dr. Dre honored with star on Walk of Fame

Rapper Dr. Dre received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the company of colleagues and friends, exponents of hip hop culture, such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Centy and Jimmy Iovine.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martínez said in a statement that the star will serve as a symbol that will perpetuate the rapper’s talent and legacy in the world of music.

Dree is one of the founders of NWA, the fifth hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 1992, the artist, who has nine Grammy Awards, launched his solo career with the album The Chronic.