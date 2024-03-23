New Chilean singer makes his way into music

Now the new artist is promoting the song on a media tour. Drywith which it has reached almost a million views on YouTube and about 500 thousand reproductions on Spotify.

In addition to being heard in your Chile native, his music has already reached Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and Spain.

Yours is a song that talks about love. In my songs I talk about the edges in love, the love of a couple, heartbreak, losses. I also did a topic about infidelity. I wrote a song for my dad who passed away a few years ago. Now I’m on tour in the US, but I was also in South America promoting the song. It is a very beautiful song, which is part of the soundtrack of a series that is now very popular in Chile, Siven said in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS.

Each song has something that has happened to me or that I have seen very closely through friends or family, but mainly they are just more stories. Dry It talks about a moment in which I am willing to love, he added about the song that is part of his debut album, Without you.

The work in the recording studio continues in search of a second record production.

We are close to composing and recording here in Miami. I am super happy, because my next release will be from the hand of great composers, who have worked on hits by Enrique Iglesia and Wisin y Yandel. The first album talked a lot about love. And for the second we will see what we can put together with the composers. But I’m happy to make new music and what fulfills me most is sending beautiful messages of love through my songs, I said.

all for her

Siven held on to his great passion when cancer took his father away from him. The young man, who had followed in the footsteps of the most important man in his life, overcame a deep depression and it was then that he chose music, leaving engineering behind.

I was in a super good moment in my life. I am an engineer by profession. Music was always with me, but he was a hobby (hobby). I had musical bands, I was a vocalist. From one moment to the next, my dad gets a devastating cancer, at the age of 50. And within a few months he dies. It hit me very hard. I was an only child, he was my best friend. I went into depression, it was a very strong fall in my life, which made me rethink many things, he recalled.

I rethink my life. And it sounds cliche, but I realized it’s very short. So, I decided to work a couple more months and then I quit, sold everything, and went traveling to find myself again. But while in London the pandemic arrived. It was super complicated; I had to return to Chile and I was out of work, so I started spending my savings. I lived a very dark situation, between a duel and the pandemic. It was a moment of much reflection. And that was where I decided to be in music, he added.

Being an artist was a dream I had since I was a child. Today he is grateful for not giving up and recognizes that, perhaps, it was the death of his father that put him on the right path.

Since I was a child I always dreamed of being an artist. And it was something that had not been specified. Being a full-fledged professional artist was something I had in mind, because what I did before with my bands was not a career as such. So a year and a half ago I gave up everything, hung up my suit and decided to fully embark on this musical project, he reiterated.

And as an emerging singer, very nice things have happened. I am part of the main television series that is playing in Chile, which was the best in Latin America. I was opening the show by Carlos Vives in Chile. And I think that my dad’s departure gave me the key, it was the beginning to fulfill this dream. He was also an engineer and somehow that cycle was broken in my life. His departure was a turning point that made me decide to leave engineering and dedicate myself to music.

Although he is no longer dedicated to engineering, having studied it is very useful in this new stage.

I love Engineering and I am applying everything I know as an engineer in my career in music. I am very involved in the project. I produce my video clips, I really like to apply what I learned at university and in my work experience. Music has been a refuge. I am extremely happy and I feel very grateful for this opportunity, because many people do not have the possibility of doing what they really love at heart. And I feel very lucky to have left that comfort zone, he said.

And it requires a lot of discipline, a lot of focus. This is a swing of emotions. I was in a comfort zone where I had a salary, I was very well off financially and I gave up everything for this dream. Leaving that comfort zone was super hard, because I had to change my lifestyle, give up certain things and squeeze myself financially, because I am dedicating everything I have to this project.

The stage name of Pablo Anbal Toledo Canahan arose precisely from his spiritual awakening caused by the loss of his father. The young man was also inspired by his time in Germany.

In the sad moment when my dad passed away, when he returned to Chile during the pandemic, I had a beautiful spiritual connection. I was very bad and I managed to get through it. I managed to connect with my dad and with God. And, somehow, I smiled again because of this longing. So in honor of God he gave him this name (Siven), because it means seven phonetically in German and seven is the perfect number, it is sacred in the Bible, he explained.

I was in Germany twice, first for school in those typical exchanges. And the second time I won a scholarship and I went to study there at the university. It is very nice to now be able to realize that all these experiences already have meaning, because I have always liked to surround myself with other cultures. And today that is touching me with music. I consider myself very nomadic. I don’t cling to the material, but to the experience.