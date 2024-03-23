The condition that Sonsoles negated for his signing with Antena 3

Sonsoles denies He is now living a new stage of his life after change Telecinco for Antena 3 in the year 2022. A signing that, to this day, continues to cause talk in the corridors of Mediaset, who look with suspicion and disbelief at the decision of the Madrid club, which now has a space in its name, And now Sonsoles.

A signing about which many things have been said, about which the presenter herself has already spoken previously. However, it has been now, through a talk with Pilar Vidal on the podcast Drama Queenwhere he wanted to be honest like never before, pointing out first that everything was sudden and unexpected: First for me, because I thought he would die on Telecinco. It was my housealso CNN+, but above all it was at Mediaset where I had done the most important thing in my career until then. He had no problem, he had shown no signs of fatigue, anxiety, displeasure or unhappiness. Quite the opposite. I was very happy at Telecinco.

But, her situation took a 180 degree turn when the competition, from Antena 3, called the presenter to offer her a space with something current: That was the only important thing for me, that it was current, because I think that is where I handle myself bestlet him go.

I didn’t want a project for the mornings.

He didn’t know anything about his new program, or how this new stage would go, but Sonsoles then decided to change channels, but not before setting a condition that the Atresmedia group fulfilled.and it was the time slot in which I wanted to appear: You don’t want to do the morning, please. Firstbecause there is already a person who does it for the network you are calling me for (Susanna Griso). And second, because in the chain I am leaving, it is the person who has given me great advice and opportunities (Ana Rosa Quintana).

Related news

Sonsoles nega did not want the mornings to avoid meeting Ana Rosa, although destiny and the renewed leadership of Mediaset decided to change drastically, leaving Slvame behind and taking the famous presenter to the afternoons.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.